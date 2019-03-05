‘No one knew what was going on’: Qantas passenger

Oxygen masks in the cabin of Qantas flight QF706 after it diverted to Melbourne. Picture: Andrew Marshall

Passengers on a red-eye Qantas flight from Adelaide to Canberra had no idea what was happening when there was a "loud band" and oxygen masks dropped from above.

Some people on board the QF706 flight, which departed just after 6am on Tuesday, heard a "loud bang" from the back of the aircraft before it made a rapid descent from 25,000ft to 10,000ft and diverted to Melbourne.

According to data from tracking website Flightaware, it took just a few minutes for the Boeing 737 to drop to the required safety altitude, but passengers remained scared and confused as they waited on word from the pilot.

Passenger Andrew Marshall, 46, said they were at the end of the food service when the ordeal started.

"A hostess received a call … and she took all her colleagues back and we started to descend," he said.

It was at this point when oxygen masks fell from above while a recorded emergency message started playing.

" … No one knew what was going on," Mr Marshall told The Advertiser as he was left with the question, "why are we doing this?"

"And then, of course, you have the oxygen masks dropping and then not knowing what was going on for about ten to fifteen minutes."

The message repeated itself for up to fifteen minutes before the pilot contacted the passengers.

The pilot explained the cabin had a pressurisation issue and they were required to descend to a safe level so that the plane could have enough oxygen.

Melbourne Airport gave the aircraft priority landing and it safely touched down about 8am.

Passengers were given the option to go to Sydney, head back to Adelaide or wait for a direct flight to Canberra while engineers inspected the plane.

The Qantas flight dropped by 15,000ft in just a few minutes. Picture: Flightradar

32-year-old Angelica Crabb didn't hear the bang while she watched a movie, but she felt a "very quick descent" and noticed they were below the clouds.

"All of a sudden the oxygen masks come down and the emergency signal came on with the electronic voice that said 'this is an emergency'."

"One part of your brain [is] freaking out, and the other was kind of saying, 'well the plane's not out of control …"

"It was really scary," Ms Crabb said. "We're all okay now."

The nursing director at the Royal Flying Doctor Service Vikki Denny, who is trained for these situations, was also on board.

"[The bang] was quite loud where I was sitting but other people slept through it," she said.

"There were a few people around me who were stressed and a baby screaming."

The Australian Transport Safety Bureau has launched a preliminary investigation into the incident.

They will gather information on the event before deciding whether or not to launch a formal investigation.

Qantas said in a statement that all their pilots and crew "handled the incident in line with standard operating procedures".