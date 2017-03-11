Passengers lucky to escape serious injury in Gracemere rollover

PASSENGERS in a single-vehicle rollover were lucky to come out relatively unscathed.

The Queensland Ambulance Service were called to Springers Lagoon at the end of Sullivan Rd, Gracemere this afternoon after a ute flipped about 3.40pm.

"We have attended an alleged vehicle rollover, we haven't transported anyone," a QAS spokesperson said as officers assessed patients on scene about 4pm.

"One patient has a minor elbow injury."

The Queensland Fire and Emergency Services were also called to attend, and confirmed all passengers were out of the vehicle on arrival.

Emergency services were unable to confirm how many people were in the vehicle at the time, or patient details.