Passengers' 'miracle' survival after drunk crashes car

HE was drinking rum while driving at speeds of up to 160km, playing music so loudly he couldn't hear his passengers call for him to slow down before he lost control and the car rolled.

Kevin Ellis Egretz, 22, pleaded guilty in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court yesterday to many charges in relation to the crash, including driving while disqualified and having number plates not registered to the Nissan Pulsar he was driving.

And it wasn't the first time he'd been busted for drink driving as he returned blood alcohol readings of 0.117 and 0.072 a month after his 19th birthday.

This time, Egretz had two passengers with at least one of them sitting in the back without wearing a seat belt.

Police prosecutor Jess King said all three were taken to hospital but only suffered scratches and bruises.

"It's somewhat a miracle there were not more severe injuries... or death,” she said.

Police were called to the crash on Belmont Rd, Glenlee, at 2.10pm on November 30 after the Pulsar fish-tailed twice before entering a paddock and rolling.

The car was on its roof 20 metres away from the road with tyre marks in the grass when officers arrived.

The court heard Egretz admitted to police he'd received the plates on the car from a friend who told him they were stolen; he had been drinking and driving; he'd been travelling up to 160km per hour, weaving all over the road; and he had not checked to see if his passengers were wearing seat belts.

"At the time of the offence, he was driving, consuming Bundaberg Rum and listening to music so loud he couldn't hear the passengers call out for him to slow down,” Ms King said.

She said a resident of Belmont Rd corroborated Egretz's version of events, adding that they'd witnessed the car doing burnouts before taking off.

Egretz's BAC at the time of the crash was 0.89 and he had been disqualified from driving for two years in June 2016.

Defence lawyer Samantha Legrady said Egretz, who has ADHD, had a disadvantaged childhood and had left school in Year 5. Egretz was living on the streets by the time he was 16.

The court heard he served time in prison when he was 18, but had since entered into a long-term relationship and was raising three children with his partner by working four weeks at a time on a property.

Egretz was sentenced to 15 months prison with parole release on July 13, along with $1150 in fines and disqualified from driving for four years.