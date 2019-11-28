Passengers numbers rise for the fifth month

POSITIVE NEWS is coming out of Rockhampton airport as passenger numbers have increased, new routes are being developed and new businesses are interested in moving there.

It was noted in the Rockhampton Regional Council’s airport, water and waste monthly operations report domestic passenger numbers for October 2019 were 52,642 compared to 49,296 in the October before.

This the fifth month there that has reported growth in the passenger numbers.

Domestic passenger numbers are up 6.7 per cent and overall passenger numbers are up 5.5 per cent.

Data from customer surveys has been compiled and council staff are in discussions with airlines on new route development.

New business cases are to be presented to all airlines with the potential to enter new markets. Council staff are also looking at new commercial opportunities for land within the airport. Some existing businesses wish to move to other locations so it has opened up other opportunities.

Lease agreements are in the process of being renewed and are expected to take six months.

There is also plans to upgrade the gardens at the entrance of the airport, terminal entrance and walk ways.

It was discussed this is the first place a visitor or resident arrives to and leaves from when coming or going to Rockhampton so it needed to be appealing and inviting.

The project received optimistic feedback from councillors around the table.

222 vehicles had $9,923.60 in car park fees waived as part of the Patient Travel Subsidy Scheme for October.

The Morning Bulletin asked on social media what readers thoughts were on prices and the routes. Here are some of the comments:

• Megan Brown: I fly for work, it’s cheaper for me to fly to Europe, South Africa or the Americas than to fly return from Rocky to many of the capitals at times. Melbourne last time was close to $1200 for a standard economy ticket.

• Doris Odger: It’s cheaper for two of us to drive than for one of us to fly to or from Brisbane one way.

Kimberly Mills : Would love to get back to visit my mum and sisters in Rocky. However the flight costs from Melbourne to Rockhampton return is ridiculous. Just a touch under 2 grand for return flights as a family of 4. Crazy.

: Would love to get back to visit my mum and sisters in Rocky. However the flight costs from Melbourne to Rockhampton return is ridiculous. Just a touch under 2 grand for return flights as a family of 4. Crazy. Michelle Stevens: Too expensive I find it is cheaper to drive to Brisbane and interstate.

• Em Ackerly: I paid $42 for flights melb to hbt with Jetstar, it’s the same 1hr 10min flight as it is rocky to bris, why can’t we have a cheaper carrier?

JoeJan Moombee: I am at Rocky airport now waiting for my flight. The price was $270 return. You have to choose the cheapest time of day and book as early as possible, I booked two weeks ago. I still wish there was more competition, I enjoyed paying $39 one way when Tiger and Jetstar where flying from Rocky.

• Leon Kruse: When I lived in Emerald the flights from Brisbane to Fiji were cheaper than rocky to Brisbane but rocky to Brisbane were cheaper than emerald to Brisbane