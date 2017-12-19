Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Passing driver fights car engine blaze on bridge

A car engine is on fire on the Fitzroy Bridge.
A car engine is on fire on the Fitzroy Bridge. Allan Reinikka

A CAR fire has slowed traffic on the Fitzroy Bridge today.

The car was located at the southbound entrance to the bridge, turning off Emu Park Rd.

There is one crew on scene, which was called about 12.40pm.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesperson said the fire had been extinguished prior to their arrival.

The Morning Bulletin understands the fire was extinguished by a passing motorist who stopped to help the driver of the vehicle.

Queensland Police Service were also on scene to control traffic.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
Gold-medal winning teen comes home with unwanted souvenir

Gold-medal winning teen comes home with unwanted souvenir

Sixteen-year-old facing extensive rehab but injury hasn't dampened his spirits

LETTER: Christmas present 2000 years ago

NATIVITY SCENE: Al Byrnand says we've forgotten where Christmas began.

Al Byrnand says we have lost sight of where Christmas began.

Jealousy drives man to assault ex-partner

He punched her in the face in the second incident because she told him she had slept with another male recently.

The man grabbed the woman around the neck with one arm

It's going to be a 'Betta' Christmas for Rocky businesses

BETTA CHRISTMAS: Gary Thomasson from Betta Electrical North Rockhampton. His son, store manager Chris Thomasson, says there's been an increase in business leading up to Christmas.

Plenty of people are still out and about buying presents

Local Partners