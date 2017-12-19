Passing driver fights car engine blaze on bridge

A car engine is on fire on the Fitzroy Bridge.

A CAR fire has slowed traffic on the Fitzroy Bridge today.

The car was located at the southbound entrance to the bridge, turning off Emu Park Rd.

There is one crew on scene, which was called about 12.40pm.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesperson said the fire had been extinguished prior to their arrival.

The Morning Bulletin understands the fire was extinguished by a passing motorist who stopped to help the driver of the vehicle.

Queensland Police Service were also on scene to control traffic.