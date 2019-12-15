Passion for education leads to top honour for coast woman

Joanne Cabot was named a finalist in the University of Queensland's Faculty of Medicine Excellence Awards.

A TEAM leader at The University of Queensland’s Rural Clinical School in Rockhampton has been recognised for her hard work after being named a finalist in the university’s Faculty of Medicine Excellence Awards.

Joanne Cabot, who lives in Emu Park, is a team leader and is responsible for the operational management of the site and the student coordination and services team.

Having worked in education for more than 30 years as a teacher, examiner and manager, Ms Cabot has always had a passion for education and mentoring.

When the opportunity arose to work with medical students and the University of Queensland, Ms Cabot said she was excited and jumped at the chance.

“I’d previously worked with students studying English as a second language, hospitality, photography and media, Auslan and library, to name a few, and welcomed the idea to work with our future doctors and for one of the country’s leading universities,” she said.

“I was also eager to get back to Queensland and a country lifestyle, after more than a decade of living and working in some of ­Australia’s largest cities.”

Born and raised in Riverina, NSW, Ms Cabot said she was well aware of the difficulties and hardships that rural communities experienced on an annual basis, including the shortage of medical practitioners and specialists.

“The University of Queensland is dedicated to developing and training rural workforces,” she said.

“With the support of local communities, and strong partnerships with Central Queensland Hospital and Health Service and Central Queensland’s public and private health sector, we are creating change and encouraging the next generation of doctors to study and live rurally.”

As an educationalist, Ms Cabot said supporting students on their career pathways and in developing their confidence and general wellbeing was rewarding.

“At the University of Queensland Rural Clinical School we build long standing friendships with our students,” she said.

“Following their journey from graduate to intern and beyond and hearing of their personal and professional triumphs adds to the fulfilment and enjoyment we feel as a team each day we come to work.”

Ms Cabot was nominated for the Collaborators of the Year Award for her work in guiding staff and encouraging collaboration with colleagues at other Rural Clinical School sites.

Although she did not win the award, Ms Cabot said to be acknowledged and appreciated by your peers, and to represent the clinical unit you work within at Faculty Awards was rewarding.

“I was honoured to be named a finalist and am incredibly proud to be one of four of this incredibly hardworking and committed team,” she said.

“Each of us brings a different background and life experience to the role, which assists us enormously when making key decisions, and has led to a strong and supportive team bond.

“We could not be a success without the incredibly hardworking team that we work with, particularly our student coordinators, administrative teams, and our perations manager.

“These nominations remind us to reflect on the achievements and the positive contributions we make at our site and to the University as a whole.

“Together we achieve targets and create new goals to enhance the student and staff experience and learning at our sites.”