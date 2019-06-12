Passion for making others happy brings Greer to music

YOUNG TALENT: Greer Webley will perform at the Tamworth Country Music Academy next month.

GREER Webley is living her dream.

When the Blackwater teen saw a poster for the Tamworth Country Music Academy in 2018, she never thought she'd be accepted the very next year, but the far-fetched idea is now a reality.

For six days in July Greer will trade busking on the sidewalks of the Central Highlands, for learning from mentors in the country music industry at the academy.

Simon Johnson, Fanny Lumsden, Mickey Pye and David Carter will lead 27 budding musicians aged 10-18 selected for their instrumental, vocal or entertaining talents.

With just three years experience up her sleeve, Greer is keen to learn all she can.

"I've always loved music and loved singing since I was little but I didn't do it professionally until recently,” Greer said.

"I'm super excited. I can't believe I'm going.”

Greer wants to make a living in the music industry when she's older, but her real goal in life is making others happy.

The Blackwater State High School year 10 student said music had a positive affect on listeners.

While performing music professionally doesn't run in Greer's family, her mum has been a driving force in Greer's achievements.

"There were a couple times where I wanted to quit but my mum motivated me to keep going,” she said.

To keep her on her game Greer visits her music teacher once a week for guitar and singing practice.

In between school, music practice, teaching guitar, netball, touch and rugby league, she performs at pubs across the region, which has earned her almost $2,000.

She said performing in her home town was daunting, but she calmed herself by breathing deeply and humming to warm up her voice.

At the academy Greer will have extra reassurance with her fellow music class student Mitch Rolfe also attending.

Academy director Lyn Bowtell will lead the week and with seven Gold Guitars under her belt she knows what the young artists need to improve.

"A major highlight for me is seeing the growth the students undergo through the intensive course,” Ms Bowtell said.

After six days of perfecting their craft the talented youngsters will perform in front of crowds at a hotel in Tamworth on Friday, July 12.