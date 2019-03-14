Passion for science leads to a life-changing opportunity

ST URSULA'S College student Bella Brose was among three other students who have just received a life-changing opportunity.

Bella, along with Jasmine Freier, Montana Kerlin and Ellen Walsh, have been accepted into the University of Queensland's Science Ambassador program.

The 16-year-old Year 11 student said she has had a passion for science for as long as she can remember.

"I have just always found science so interesting,” she said.

"I love the knowledge you can gain from it.”

Bella studies biology and chemistry at school and said she enjoys learning about environmental science and hopes to work in this field.

She also enjoys learning about body systems in biology and has her sights set on health science as well.

She said she was excited when she found out she had been accepted into the Science Ambassador program and looked forward to promoting science throughout the college community.

"We had to wait a couple weeks to find out, but this was something I was very happy about - it was a nice thing to see,” she said.

"This will open up a lot of leadership opportunities for us and will allow us to really push science in our school because it hasn't really been popular.

"Science can be really exciting - we want to make it fun and share practical activities that show just how fascinating the different areas of science can be.”

Head of Science and Health at St Ursula's College, Mrs Samantha Meager, said all the girls were excited to be selected as ambassadors.

"This is the first time St Ursula's has participated in the program, which involves the promotion of science within our college, and the wider community,” Mrs Meager said.

"As ambassadors, the students are given monthly challenges to participate in to foster a deeper personal passion for science. Their role is also to support and encourage others to engage in science inside and outside of the classroom and enjoy what 'doing science' has to offer.

"The regular challenges provide opportunities to develop leadership skills in the students, as they work together to complete the tasks and share their journey with others from schools all around Queensland.”

Bella, Jasmine, Montana and Ellen will be heavily involved in National Science Week activities at St Ursula's College from August 10-18.