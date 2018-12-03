Menu
Liverpool coach Juergen Klopp celebrates
Soccer

Klopp celebration divides football world

3rd Dec 2018 11:28 AM

Jurgen Klopp's celebration of Liverpool's 96th minute winner against Everton is dividing opinion.

The German manager sprinted on to the pitch and gave goalkeeper Alisson a hug, with some questioning whether his antics should be allowed as an act of passion, or trigger a ban as one of disrespect.

Former England defender Danny Mills is firmly in favour of the latter.

"It's absolutely shocking what he does," he said on BBC Radio 5 Live .

"Go down the touchline, leave your technical area, celebrate with your staff. I don't have a problem with that at all.

"But to run into the middle of the pitch - if that's a fan, of course (he would get arrested). I think it's disrespectful to Everton, and he knows it.

"Yes it's a derby, it's a big game, but you cannot run into the middle of the pitch. Last minute or not."

Klopp's behaviour comes just days after Jose Mourinho was reprimanded for his over the top bottle-smashing on the sideline as Manchester United snared their own added time winner against Young Boys in the Champions League.

Some have suggested that had Mourinho been the one in Klopp's shoes, the reaction would have been significantly different.

"I would like to think that Jurgen Klopp will get into trouble for that," Mills said.

"If that's other managers that do that - and we know one in particular - he'd get absolutely slaughtered.

"That's not right. Everton fans can't be happy with that. But Marco Silva, fabulous dignity I think."

Online, fans have backed the manager and shown support for his passion.

While Everton supporters by and large have voiced displeasure and anger at the celebration.

english premier league everton jurgen klopp liverpool

