Passionate voice for animal safety calls circus 'cruelty'

CRYING the entire time she was at an animal circus as a young girl, Anja Zemlicoff's passion for animal welfare was sparked by that pivotal moment.

The 26-year-old is now a passionate advocate for animal safety and has voiced her disappointment that yet another animal circus has rolled up in Rockhampton.

After Hudson's Circus announced the "largest animal show in Australia” would be in the region this week, immediate backlash washed over social media.

"It really upset me the fact these things are still happening,” Anja said about the animal circus.

Hudson's Circus will feature camels, llamas and water buffalo along with "one of the biggest horse acts” and South American macaws.

Anja, a foster animal carer, said most people who attended animal circuses were simply not aware.

"It comes down to a lack of education,” she said.

"I can understand that animals performing tricks may sound fun, but that's not all that's involved.”

Hudson's Circus also advertised a free animal education session which Anja said wouldn't convince her about animals in circuses.

"I think that's a band aid fix for a bigger problem,” she said.

"At the end of the day, animals don't belong in cages and they clearly don't travel in open paddocks.”

She said that in a perfect world, animal circuses wouldn't exist.

"Some circuses realised the cruelty of it and have taken animals out of their acts,” she said.

"People can try as hard as they want to convince us but in reality, animals don't belong in a circus ring.”