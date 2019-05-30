Passport to adventure for children launches tomorrow

Rockhampton Regional Council's Nature Play Passport and includes 10 missions around the area for young children to complete.

Rockhampton Regional Council's Nature Play Passport and includes 10 missions around the area for young children to complete. RRC

DO YOU know a young explorer in the making? Then the Nature Play Passport is your ticket to animal-inspired, bug-filled, and eye-spy adventures across the Rockhampton region.

Rockhampton Regional Council's environment spokesperson, Councillor Drew Wickerson, said the Rockhampton Region Nature Play Passport is a fantastic way to get kids excited about exploring the world around them.

"It's all about getting kids outside to run, jump, climb, splash, invent, imagine, and play,” said Cr Wickerson.

"The passport has 10 'mission' pages with suggestions on great places to go and things to do in our area.

"The physical passport is also accompanied by an online interface which provides access to over 500 outdoor play missions.

"The missions in the passport include things like heading to a local waterhole, enjoying a picnic, taking a hike, and catching a fish.

"It is also filled with fun facts about the natural world, such as how to count the growth rings on a tree, and the best places to find birds, water-bugs, and barramundi.

"There are some absolutely incredible natural places in our region that young Rockhampton residents can explore with this passport, from Mount Archer to the mighty Fitzroy.

"However, if there's one thing we really want kids to notice as they're completing their missions, it's that a nature adventure can start in their own back yard.

"We'll be officially launching the Nature Play Passport at Romp in the Park this Friday (May 31), so come along to collect a passport and enjoy a great day out for young families.

"At Tropicana this September we'll also have a nature play activity area where Rocky's young explorers can bring along their completed passports to receive a rewards badge and go into the draw to win a kids nature play prize pack.

"So, grab your passport, choose your mission, and head off on an adventure!”

The Nature Play Passport program is offered in partnership with Nature Play QLD and the Queensland Government.

The Rockhampton Region Nature Play Passport is available from Council's Customer Service Centres and Libraries.