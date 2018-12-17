Past and present meet in new hotel

AS Mick and Peter Cook walked through a historic and abandoned building in Rockhampton two and a half years ago they both shared the same thought.

A few minutes later they started talking and their dream to transform the old railway administration building on Denison Street into luxurious accommodation took shape.

Today that dream is realised when the doors open to Rockhampton's newest hotel – Denison Boutique Hotel.

The building, which was erected in 1885 and stands opposite The Great Western Hotel, will provide Rockhampton with a new range of luxury accommodation

On Thursday the Cooks opened the hotel's doors for a sneak peak for The Morning Bulletin to show readers what's on offer.

Each of the 18 rooms has 4.8metre high ceilings and period style furnishings.

There is a king-size, four-poster bed, two-person spa, large plasma television and free wireless internet in each of the rooms.

Outside features include roses and hedged gardens, perfect for wedding photos.

And the hotel will run its own 1938 Rolls Royce for guests.

Matt Cook, who will manage the hotel, said he couldn't be happier with the end result.

“We have done something here that is different,” Matt said.

He's confident the hotel's future is bright.

The pair represent a group that previously transformed The Gracemere Hotel and have plans for a historic building at Mount Morgan next.

Does anyone have an old photo of the building that they would be happy to share.

Mick and Matt said they'd looked hard but were having problems finding pictures of the building, particularly shots from outside. If you can help call 49237378.

Step back in time

The hotel has an opening special price of $165 a night

Each of the 18 rooms has four-poster beds

The rooms are expected to be rated four-and-a-half star

For more information check out the hotel's website at www.denisonboutiquehotel

A long history for building

THE former Railway administration building at Rockhampton was constructed in 1885 to a design prepared in the Office of the Chief Engineer for Railways.

Its construction reflects the importance of Rockhampton as the coastal terminus of the Central Railway and the important role of the Central and North Coast Railways in opening the Rockhampton hinterland and central western Queensland to settlement and economic exploitation.

Until 1982 the building functioned as headquarters for the Central Railway and later Central Division except for a brief period in the late 1890s.

In 1982 a new railway administration building was opened adjacent to the 1970s station.

The 1885 railways administration building was refurbished as a driver training centre in 1985. The building was vacated again in 1994 then occupied briefly by QR in 2000 before being sold.