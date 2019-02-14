Past Rockhampton councillor named OAM recipient

AWARDED: Graeme Brady was named as one of this year's recipients of an Order of Australia Medal.

AWARDED: Graeme Brady was named as one of this year's recipients of an Order of Australia Medal. Jann Houley

GRAEME Brady was in a state of shock when he received word he had been nationally recognised for his service to Rockhampton.

Mr Brady was named as one of this year's recipients of an Order of Australia Medal (OAM) for his significant service to the community of Rockhampton.

The 71-year-old retired councillor said was grateful, proud and humbled to be awarded one of Australia's most outstanding honours.

"It was a wonderful surprise,” he said.

"When you set out to help organisations and people you don't even think about those sorts of things but it's nice to be recognised.

"To be able to join a unique band of people who have been recognised over many years, is something to be proud of.”

Mr Brady has been heavily involved in sporting organisations, community groups and industry groups since he was 19 years old and continues to remain involved to this day. He served as a councillor on Rockhampton City Council for four years and Rockhampton Regional Council for a further four years.

"I have worked with a lot of organisations and enjoyed every minute of it. I've made some great friends,” he said.

"That's what it's all about, making those great lifelong friendships.

"I don't look at it as something I achieved as an individual. I just do my job with an organisation and enjoy every minute of it.”

Mr Brady has worked with Rockhampton Cricket Inc, Rockhampton Basketball, Frenchville Sports Club and, in later years, AFL Capricornia. In his earlier days he even kicked a ball around on Frenchville Soccer team from the late 1950's to 1988.

"They were very good community groups I had joined and worked with,” he said.

"I put my heart and soul into those organisations, and in some cases I put the organisations before myself and my family.

"But I have always had the support of my family.

"If you think you can help an organisation or if you think you can change things don't talk about it, go and do it.”

These days Mr Brady is kicking back and enjoying retired life. He especially enjoys travelling with his wife and exploring all Australia has to offer.

"We try to see more of Australia than we have in the past and we intend to do that in the future,” he said.

"We don't set ourselves any timelines and see what we want to see.

"Some overseas travel is on the agenda.”