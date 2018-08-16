Path set for GKI with demolition of old resort now complete

POST DEMOLITION: Recent shots of the cleaned up GKI Resort site after demolition works were complete.

POST DEMOLITION: Recent shots of the cleaned up GKI Resort site after demolition works were complete. Contributed

DEMOLITION of the derelict Great Keppel Island resort is officially complete, paving the way for exciting future developments.

Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga toured the island today, around 15km off the coast of Yeppoon with departmental officers and members of the media to get a first-hand look at work on the site.

"This is a major milestone for this project,” Mrs Lauga said.

"The old island resort has been completely demolished and the site is now ready for redevelopment.

"It's exciting to see the progress on this site - we want to share our little slice of paradise with visitors from around the world and the end of demolition is a step in the right direction.”

Since demolition commenced in early May, Tower Holdings CEO Anthony Aiossa shared images of the dramatic transformation with The Morning Bulletinlast week.

As part of the contract, demotion needed to be completed by the end of August, 2018.

GKI MAP: Location of the Great Keppel Island resort.

Positive reports were filtering through from locals, appreciative for the contractor's diligent and consultative approach.

Mrs Lauga said the government's $25 million investment towards connecting power and water to the island was crucial to the rejuvenation of the island.

"Great Keppel Island has the potential to be a thriving tourism destination. The Palaszczuk Government is committed to ensuring this region reaches its potential as a visitor hub,” she said.

"Now demolition is out of the way, we can get on with the job.”

An international marketing campaign run by Knight Frank and JLL Hotels and Hospitality Group received a "considerable number" of expressions of interest to buy the idyllic island.

In June, these included two from China, London, the US and one from Australia.

Mrs Lauga said she was committed to partnering with the private sector to deliver new tourism experiences on Great Keppel Island.

Drone photos from Great Keppel Island for Freedom Fast Cats. Anthony Vaughan

"The redevelopment of the island is crucial to supporting local businesses into the future,” she said.

