The latest court appearance over the alleged stabbing murder of Tyler Bell has ended in another adjournment.
News

Pathology report completed in deadly Gympie stabbing case

scott kovacevic
, scott.kovacevic@gympietimes.com
8th Sep 2020 12:05 AM | Updated: 6:00 AM
Premium Content

THE man accused of killing a Gympie father-of-five will be back in court at the end of the month following another adjournment of his case.

Alex Robert Smart, 27, appeared by video in Gympie Magistrates Court yesterday as his case continues to wind its way through the system.

Mr Smart is accused of murdering Tylor "TJ" Bell after an alleged daylight stabbing at the intersection of Monkland St and the Bruce Highway in September last year.

The parties had been waiting on the result of a pathology report, which the court heard had now been completed.

He remained in custody and will next appear on Monday, September 28.

