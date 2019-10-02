TUESDAY'S WITH JORDIE: Patience is in short supply, sadly

IMPATIENT: Don’t be a baby, the world could be a much better, happier place if it contained more patient people, according to columnist Jordie Lynch.

MUM and I had to pop into the chemist just the other day and we stumbled upon quite a disappointing scene.

There was toe-tapping, finger-wagging, tongue-clicking and headshaking.

Maybe it sounds like we stepped onto the set of an upbeat music video?

I wish that were true but no.

There was a palpable tension hanging heavy in the air that complemented the symphony of seething and sighs.

To walk in and see so much impatience in one spot was extremely disheartening. I was baffled by people's inability to practise some patience. There were relatively long lines which, shock horror, tend to come with busy periods, and these lines didn't seem to help those with a short fuse.

I felt horrible for the staff who were already under the pump and doing the best they could under the crazy conditions of rush hour. We had customers in some aisles clicking their fingers at nearby staff members and others grumbling under their breath waiting for their prescription medications.

Where has our sense of understanding gone? Are we that caught up in our own world that we don't bother to take in our surroundings and consider the people around us? It made me really upset to see people carry on so disrespectfully.

If there is a long line somewhere and you're in a hurry, come back later. If you commit to waiting in-store for something, that's on you. Don't take your problems out on everyone else. We each have our fair share of situations and stresses but it by no means excuses disrespectful behaviour.

If we can't learn to wait patiently for things in life, we will find that we are going to struggle big time.

Let's stop taking anger and frustrations out on the staff who are there to help us. There will always be a process. They are only doing their jobs and we can do ours by waiting patiently for our turn.

Impatience in some situations can become quite dangerous. Let's look at peak hour traffic on the bridges every morning and afternoon. We have people lane-hopping and carrying on like Craig Lowndes at Bathurst to get to their destination quicker.

Who are we to be putting our destination above everyone's (including our own) safety and wellbeing on the road? We are all in the same boat. We all have places to be and people to see but our actions determine whether we get there in one piece or worst case scenario, at all.

Slow down, put ourselves in others' shoes, think about the consequences of our actions and how the way we act under pressure may affect the people around us.

The world could be a much better, happier place if it contained more patient people. Practise that patience and watch the world around you change for the better.