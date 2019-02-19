Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
BROKEN ARM: RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service airlifted a patient to the Rockhampton Base Hospital for further scans and treatment following a quad bike rollover.
BROKEN ARM: RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service airlifted a patient to the Rockhampton Base Hospital for further scans and treatment following a quad bike rollover. Contributed
News

Patient airlifted after colliding with a cow on a quad bike

Aden Stokes
by
19th Feb 2019 6:05 PM

A PERSON had to be airlifted to Rockhampton Hospital this afternoon after colliding on their quad bike with a cow.

At 1.49pm, RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service was tasked to the scene of a quad bike rollover on a property north west of Rockhampton.

The Rescue 300 crew arrived on scene about 270km from Rockhampton to treat the patient for a suspected fracture to their right humerus (suspected broken arm) received in the incident just after noon today.

The patient was then treated by the on-board paramedic and doctor before being airlifted to Rockhampton Base Hospital for further scans and treatment.

quad bike accident racq capricorn helicopter rescue service rockhampton
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    EXCLUSIVE: NRL history made as first female ref appointed

    premium_icon EXCLUSIVE: NRL history made as first female ref appointed

    Rugby League For the first time in rugby league history a female - Queenslander Belinda Sleeman -will referee an NRL game

    Mum shares emotional journey of surrogacy after 17 years

    premium_icon Mum shares emotional journey of surrogacy after 17 years

    Parenting The twins started school this year and turn five next week

    Yeppoon softballer realises his dream goal

    premium_icon Yeppoon softballer realises his dream goal

    Softball and Baseball Pierce Nugernt-Moss: 'It will be an amazing opportunity'