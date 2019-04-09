Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Breaking

Serious injuries after patient knocked by cow

by Nicole Pierre
9th Apr 2019 5:19 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A PATIENT is suffering serious head injuries after being knocked down by a cow at a private property in Queensland's Scenic Rim region this afternoon.

Queensland Ambulance Service was alerted of a patient who was in a serious condition after he was struck by the cow just before 3pm in Warrill View.

Paramedics arrived and were treating the patient's head injury.

A helicopter had also landed by 4.30pm and would be used to take the patient to hospital.

A QAS spokeswoman could not confirm the patient's age or gender.

cow warrill view

Top Stories

    What do miners think of Shorten's plan for their jobs?

    premium_icon What do miners think of Shorten's plan for their jobs?

    Politics Labor and CFMEU at odds with each others comments

    No extra time given to man who killed Hemi

    premium_icon No extra time given to man who killed Hemi

    Crime A court has rejected an application from Qld's Attorney-General.

    Locations for Yeppoon Rd upgrade revealed

    premium_icon Locations for Yeppoon Rd upgrade revealed

    News Main Roads says there are three sections that have been identified