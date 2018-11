ONE person was taken to hospital yesterday after their car veered off a Central Queensland road and crashed.

Paramedics were called to the single-vehicle crash on Capella Rubyvale Rd around 4.10pm on Sunday to reports one person was injured.

Fire crews were also called to the scene at Hibernia but were not required for much assistance.

The patient was taken to Emerald Hospital in a stable condition with some seatbelt-related injuries.