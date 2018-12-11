Menu
Emergency services are on scene of a second crash on the Bruce Highway this afternoon at Coochin Creek.
Patient hospitalised as second crash halts Bruce Hwy

Amber Hooker
10th Dec 2018 5:21 PM
UPDATE 5.15PM: A PATIENT injured in a crash on the Bruce Hwy has been transported to the Caboolture Hospital.

The two-vehicle smash happened near the Johnston Rd on-ramp, Coochin Creek, within an hour of a serious truck and car crash further south on the Bruce Hwy, Beerburrum.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said a second person involved in the Coochin Creek crash suffered minor cuts, but no further assessment or treatment was required.

Motorists are warned to proceed with caution, and the two crashes have caused lengthy delays on the Bruce Hwy.

INITIAL REPORT: PARAMEDICS are assessing two patients at the scene of a two-vehicle crash southbound on the Bruce Hwy, Coochin Creek.

Nearby in Beerburrum, highway traffic is at a standstill as emergency services work to rescue one man from the horrific wreckage of a truck and car crash.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said they received the call to the second crash near the Johnson Rd off-ramp about 4.30pm.

The Queensland Fire and Emergency Services are also attending the scene.

Motorists are warned of lengthy delays as traffic grinds to a halt.

