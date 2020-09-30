Patient suffers severe leg injuries in quad bike accident
A PATIENT in their 30s has been hospitalised following a quad bike accident on a property 65km west of Rockhampton.
It is understood urgent medical care was required after the patient sustained severe lacerations to their lower limbs.
RACQ Capricorn Rescue, with an in-flight critical care paramedic and doctor on board, was tasked to the property near Westwood around 9.30am.
Rescue crews initially airlifted the patient to meet QAS personnel at a nearby location.
The patient was later transported to Rockhampton Base Hospital in a stable condition.