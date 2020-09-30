Menu
Emergency services tend to a patient injured in a quad bike accident outside of Rockhampton this morning.
News

Patient suffers severe leg injuries in quad bike accident

kaitlyn smith
30th Sep 2020 1:58 PM
A PATIENT in their 30s has been hospitalised following a quad bike accident on a property 65km west of Rockhampton.

It is understood urgent medical care was required after the patient sustained severe lacerations to their lower limbs.

RACQ Capricorn Rescue, with an in-flight critical care paramedic and doctor on board, was tasked to the property near Westwood around 9.30am.

Rescue crews initially airlifted the patient to meet QAS personnel at a nearby location.

The patient was later transported to Rockhampton Base Hospital in a stable condition.

