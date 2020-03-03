Patient taken by chopper after head-on on Yeppoon Rd
7.15AM: One patient has been loaded in the RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue service following a head-on collision on Yeppoon Rd this morning.
A stable male patient with leg and chest injuries has been transported to Rockhampton Hospital via road.
6.30AM: TRAFFIC is being diverted on Yeppoon Rd and the rescue helicopter has been tasked following a two-vehicle crash this morning.
The crash was reported about 6am on the intersection of McKays Rd and Yeppoon Rd at Bondoola.
Traffic is being diverted through Mulara Rd.
A Queensland Ambulance Service media spokesman said at least one person is entrapped.
The RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue service has been tasked.