Patient taken by chopper after head-on on Yeppoon Rd

7.15AM: One patient has been loaded in the RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue service following a head-on collision on Yeppoon Rd this morning.

A stable male patient with leg and chest injuries has been transported to Rockhampton Hospital via road.

6.30AM: TRAFFIC is being diverted on Yeppoon Rd and the rescue helicopter has been tasked following a two-vehicle crash this morning.

The crash was reported about 6am on the intersection of McKays Rd and Yeppoon Rd at Bondoola.

Traffic is being diverted through Mulara Rd.

A Queensland Ambulance Service media spokesman said at least one person is entrapped.

The RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue service has been tasked.