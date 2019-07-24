Menu
Emergency Services were called to a single-vehicle rollover on the Yeppoon-Rockhampton Rd.
Emergency Services were called to a single-vehicle rollover on the Yeppoon-Rockhampton Rd.
Patient transported to hospital after car rollover

Maddelin McCosker
by
24th Jul 2019 1:34 PM
2.15PM: A MAN has been transported to hospital after the car he was travelling rolled off the road.

He was able to get himself out of the car before emergency services arrived and was transported to Rockhampton Hospital.

Queensland Ambulance Service were unable to provide any information relating to injuries.

1.25PM: ALL emergency services are responding to a vehicle rollover on the Yeppoon Rockhampton Rd.

Initial reports indicate the car has rolled in a Yeppoon bound lane in the Ironpot area.

It is believed to be on the side of the road, in an area with double lanes.

Crews from Rockhampton are on route.

No other information is known at this stage.

More to follow.

