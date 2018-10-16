Man injured after car slams into tree

UPDATE 2.15pm: RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue have touched town at the crash scene to take an injured man to hospital.

A spokesperson from QAS stated the man was in a stable condition.

BREAKING: PARAMEDICS rushed to a crash north of Rockhampton this afternoon where a man was injured after reportedly hitting a tree.

Crews were called to Canoona, around 45km north of Rockhampton around 1.20pm where a person was reportedly trapped inside the vehicle.

On arrival at the Atkinson Rd crash, the man was still inside the vehicle with a gash to his head.

Paramedics are on scene.

More to come.