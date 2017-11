Emergency services attend a minor road crash at the corner of Cambridge and Campbell Streets Rockhampton.

Emergency services attend a minor road crash at the corner of Cambridge and Campbell Streets Rockhampton. Chris Ison ROK241117cambo1

A TWO-car crash near the Rockhampton CBD sparked an emergency response.

Paramedics were called to the scene at Campbell and Cambridge streets about 10.43am, a Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman confirmed.

"It's been called in as a two-vehicle crash and we were advised there was one patient,” she said.

A number of patients were on assessed on scene but refused transport.