A paramedicwas treating a male patient when the man brutally attacked her before she and her colleague were forced to seek safety in their ambulance.
Patient’s brutal attack leaves paramedic seriously injured

by Aneeka Simonis
11th Jun 2020 2:05 PM
A paramedic had her shoulder dislocated during a violent patient assault.

An emergency call-out was made in Shepparton early Thursday for a male suffering shortness of breath.

Two paramedics were treating the man when he became aggressive and attacked the female paramedic.

Both emergency workers were forced to abandon their medical equipment and retreat into their ambulance as they awaited police.

The violence continued with the man following them to the ambulance and threatening them with further violence.

Victorian Ambulance Union General Secretary Danny Hill described the assault as "disturbing".

"This was a disgusting and brutal assault against two paramedics who were simply doing their job and trying to care for their patient," he said.

"No one deserves to be assaulted while doing their job. Assaulting a paramedic who is trying to help you is a truly low act".

The injured paramedic is currently recovering in hospital.

She suffered a partially dislocated shoulder and is in severe pain.

aneeka.simonis@news.com.au

Originally published as Patient's brutal attack leaves paramedic seriously injured

