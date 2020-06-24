Patients cheered him on while he ran for his bride

A SHY country girl found herself working in a haberdashery where she first laid eyes on her future husband.

After living and attending school in Marlborough and Lowmead, Rockhampton-born Ruby Sabina Lock nee Kilpatrick landed a position at ES Lucas Pty Ltd when her father (a railway employee) decided to transfer himself back to the Beef Capital.

It was while she was working in the store that she met and fell in love with Raymond (Roy) Lock.

They were engaged in 1941 and married two years later.

Roy was serving in the Ninth Field Ambulance in the Pacific Islands when their daughter Beverley was born at the Tannachy Hospital on Victoria Pde.

Mr Lock just happened to be bringing patients on a troop train down the state’s eastern coast to Brisbane at that time.

He jumped off when the train crossed the Fitzroy River, patients cheering him on as he ran down to the hospital to see Ruby and his newborn daughter.

And so he continued running to catch the train at the station before it departed to go onto Brisbane.

After World War II had come to a close, the family moved to their home in High St, Rockhampton.

Their daughter Beverley remembers the many birthday parties her mum (an excellent cook) and dad hosted in their beautiful garden, where she wore party dresses made by her mother and grandmother.

In 1970, the family moved to Guymer St, Frenchville where the gardening continued on a grander scale.

The couple enjoyed playing bowls at Athelstane and travelled to the United Kingdom, United States of America, across the ditch to New Zealand and over the Bass Strait to Tasmania after Mr Lock had retired.

When grandsons Warwick and Kirby came into their lives, the boys enjoyed spending time with their grandparents.

Family has always meant so much to Mrs Lock, now living on her own since losing her beloved husband over 17 years ago.

But her garden (which her husband designed) comes a very close second to family, and keeps his legacy alive.

Mrs Lock will spend her 99th birthday with family, Bev and Eric Anderson, Warwick, Bianca and Munroe Anderson.

She will be in contact with Kirby, Di, Zac and Maddy Anderson who live in Brisbane.

She hopes to receive a birthday card from Prince Philip who recently turned 99.