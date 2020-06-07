Patients fight for life continues after fatal collision

ROADSIDE TRIBUTE: Emily Barnett's family left a heartbreaking tribute to her by the side of the Bruce Highway at the place where she lost her life on Friday.

THE fight for life continues for the victims of a head-on collision near Midgee which tragically claimed the life of 21-year-old Emily Barnett late last month.

A female passenger, 20, of the same vehicle Ms Barnett was driving remained in ICU listed as critical but stable condition today.

The 56-year-old male driver of a Mitsubishi Triton is reportedly in a similar condition also at Brisbane’s Princess Alexandra Hospital.

Both patients are understood to have suffered extensive internal injuries and multiple fractures in the incident.

It is believed the Triton drifted to the wrong side of the road before colliding with Ms Barnett’s Toyota Rav4.

Both parties were entrapped and had to be cut out of their respective vehicles.