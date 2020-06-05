Patients still critical in ICU one week after fatal crash

IT HAS now been a week since the crash at Midgee which claimed the life of Emily Barnett, 21, and two others remain in ICU fighting for their lives in Brisbane.

Of the two patients, one is a 20-year-old female who was in the vehicle with Emily Barnett.

The other is a 56-year-old male who was in the other vehicle, a Mitsubishi Triton.

They were both flown to Princess Alexandra Hospital with suspected extensive internal injuries and multiple fractures.

Both were entrapped in their respective vehicles and had to be cut out.

Queensland Health staff advised on Friday both patients were in a critical but stable condition in ICU.

It is believed the Triton drifted to the wrong side of the road in a head-on collision with the Toyota Rav4 which Mr Barnett was driving.