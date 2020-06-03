Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
ROADSIDE TRIBUTE: Emily Barnett's family left a heartbreaking tribute to her by the side of the Bruce Highway at the place where she lost her life on Friday.
ROADSIDE TRIBUTE: Emily Barnett's family left a heartbreaking tribute to her by the side of the Bruce Highway at the place where she lost her life on Friday.
Community

Patients still in Brisbane ICU after Friday crash at Midgee

vanessa jarrett
, vanessa.jarrett@capnews.com.au
3rd Jun 2020 5:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TWO people are fighting for their lives in Brisbane days after they were involved in a head-on collision near Midgee.

A 20-year-old female and 56-year-old male were in critical but stable conditions at Princess Alexandra Hospital last night.

It is believed a Mitsubishu Triton drifted to the wrong side of the road in a head-on collision with a Toyota Rav4. Emily Barnett, 21, died at the scene.

The male was airlifted in a critical condition with suspected extensive internal injuries and multiple fractures. The 20-year-old was treated on scene by paramedics and transported by road also in a critical condition with similar injuries. Both were entrapped and had to be cut out of their vehicles.

bruce hwy bruce hwy crash emily barnett head on collision midgee
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        How one many’s unique craft became a roaring success

        premium_icon How one many’s unique craft became a roaring success

        Community Familiar face behind popular Yeppoon artwork

        • 3rd Jun 2020 5:14 PM
        Rocky man sentenced for burglary, assault and a prison riot

        premium_icon Rocky man sentenced for burglary, assault and a prison riot

        Crime There was little debate in Rockhampton District Court that the man needed to serve...

        • 3rd Jun 2020 5:00 PM
        Local artist/s sought for Rocky pool upgrade

        premium_icon Local artist/s sought for Rocky pool upgrade

        News Rockhampton Art Gallery is seeking a local artist or artists to design, fabricate...

        • 3rd Jun 2020 4:59 PM
        New tech allows critical CQ mine staff to work from home

        premium_icon New tech allows critical CQ mine staff to work from home

        News How BMA has made working from home possible for specialised teams.

        • 3rd Jun 2020 4:58 PM