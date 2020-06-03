Patients still in Brisbane ICU after Friday crash at Midgee

ROADSIDE TRIBUTE: Emily Barnett's family left a heartbreaking tribute to her by the side of the Bruce Highway at the place where she lost her life on Friday.

TWO people are fighting for their lives in Brisbane days after they were involved in a head-on collision near Midgee.

A 20-year-old female and 56-year-old male were in critical but stable conditions at Princess Alexandra Hospital last night.

It is believed a Mitsubishu Triton drifted to the wrong side of the road in a head-on collision with a Toyota Rav4. Emily Barnett, 21, died at the scene.

The male was airlifted in a critical condition with suspected extensive internal injuries and multiple fractures. The 20-year-old was treated on scene by paramedics and transported by road also in a critical condition with similar injuries. Both were entrapped and had to be cut out of their vehicles.