Patients still in Brisbane ICU after Friday crash at Midgee
TWO people are fighting for their lives in Brisbane days after they were involved in a head-on collision near Midgee.
A 20-year-old female and 56-year-old male were in critical but stable conditions at Princess Alexandra Hospital last night.
It is believed a Mitsubishu Triton drifted to the wrong side of the road in a head-on collision with a Toyota Rav4. Emily Barnett, 21, died at the scene.
The male was airlifted in a critical condition with suspected extensive internal injuries and multiple fractures. The 20-year-old was treated on scene by paramedics and transported by road also in a critical condition with similar injuries. Both were entrapped and had to be cut out of their vehicles.