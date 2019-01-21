Test cricket selection debacle continues

It wasn't supposed to be a selection trial and wasn't even a first-class match - but Kurtis Patterson's twin tons against the touring Sri Lankans have proven impossible for Test selectors to ignore.

The Daily Telegraph has revealed the red-hot NSW batsman is a last-minute addition to Australia's squad for the two-match series beginning on Thursday in Brisbane in the latest selection shocker.

Patterson, 25, proved the stand out strokemaker in a Cricket Australia XI featuring recent Test call-ups Joe Burns, Matt Renshaw, Marnus Labuschagne and Will Pucovski with an unbeaten 102 on Saturday following his 157 not out in the first innings in Hobart.

The Australian's Peter Lalor tweeted it "looks like he will play too" as selectors continue to tinker with an out-of-form batting lineup.

Left arm spinner Jon Holland, who led the CA XI attack with 4/28 from 15 overs, had predicted Patterson's elevation after the match.

"Kurtis has been batting really well for a number of years now he makes a lot of runs for NSW so I think he can't be too far off the radar for a call up to the Australian team," Holland said.

It was sooner than anyone thought but comes on the back of Patterson's strong Sheffield Shield season which saw him make an unbeaten ton against Western Australia in Perth and make twin fifties against Victoria in Melbourne.

The left-hander, who bats at first drop for NSW, burst on the scene in 2011 when he became the youngest batsman to score a Shield century at 18 years of age.

Patterson didn't convert that promising start into consistent success until the 2015-16 season, when he led his state with 737 runs.

Kurtis Patterson. (Photo by Robert Cianflone/Getty Images)

Patterson's elevation comes after pace bowler Jhye Richardson - the star with the ball in Australia's ODI series against India - was added to the squad on Saturday after Josh Hazlewood was ruled out with a back injury.

"Jhye has had an impressive first half in his Sheffield Shield season and no-one could deny he has now continued that form in ODI matches for Australia," selection chief Trevor Hohns said. "We consider Jhye to be an ideal replacement in the squad for Josh."

The tourists are coming off a Test series loss in New Zealand but skipper Dinesh Chandimal is confident of challenging Australia.

Sri Lanka won the most recent series against Australia 3-0 in 2016 but have never won a Test match in Australia in 13 attempts dating back to 1989.

Australia: Tim Paine (c/wk), Joe Burns, Pat Cummins, Marcus Harris, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Kurtis Patterson, Will Pucovski, Matt Renshaw, Jhye Richardson, Mitchell Starc, Peter Siddle

Sri Lanka: Dinesh Chandimal (c), Dimuth Karunaratne, Lahiru Thirimanne, Kusal Mendis, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Dhananjaya de Silva, Roshen Silva, Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Kusal Perera, Dilruwan Perera, Lakshan Sandakan, Suranga Lakmal, Nuwan Pradeep, Lahiru Kumara, Dushmantha Chameera, Kasun Rajitha