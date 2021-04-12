Menu
Pattysmiths will open on the corner of Fitzroy and George streets today.
Food & Entertainment

Pattysmiths opens in former Coffee Club building

Vanessa Jarrett
12th Apr 2021 10:00 AM
Foodies unite, a new fast food franchise is poised to open in Rockhampton.

Pattysmiths opens at 11am on Monday, April 12, in the One Eleven on George St complex, in the former Coffee Club site.

The Australian company was founded in Melbourne and has more than 10 stores across the country, including a handful of stores in Brisbane and one in Toowoomba.

The company is partnered with Noodle Box, Wok In a Box, Supreme Leader, Double Dragon Dumplings and Alabama Wings.

Pattysmiths have a range of burgers, fries, drinks and sides.
Pattysmiths offers a wide range of burgers, chicken pieces and ribs, loaded fries, sides, thick shakes, desserts and a children’s menu.

The former Coffee Club building has been vacant since early 2017 when the company ended its 10-year lease to focus on its Empire and Stockland stores.

Carls Jr was the last fast food store to open on George St, near Red Rooster, in October 2019.

Pattysmiths food options.
The Pattysmiths store is open every day from 11am to 9pm.

Customers can order online through Uber Eats or the company’s Concept Ate app.

Pattysmiths is located at Shop 9/111 George St, Rockhampton.

