Paul Gallen of the Sharks.
Rugby League

Gallen, Klemmer charged but free to play

by Paul Malone
17th Jun 2018 5:00 PM
PAUL Gallen can escape suspension if he takes an early plea on a charge of making dangerous contact to the head and neck of Bronco Joe Ofahengaue.

Gallen was on Sunday charged over his tackle five minutes from the end of Brisbane's 20-16 win over his Cronulla side on Saturday night.

Gallen's grade one charge would not see him suspended if he elects not to go to the judiciary.

Canterbury and NSW prop David Klemmer also will avoid suspension if he does not contest a charge of making dangerous contact to Titan AJ Brimson on Saturday.

Both Gallen and Klemmer would have their charges become worth 75 points - 25 fewer than the 100 which results in a one-game suspension - if they advance an early plea.

Klemmer is therefore free to play for NSW in next Sunday's State of Origin game if he does not contest his charge.

