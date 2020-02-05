Pauline Hanson and Shadow Minister slam Pauls closure

SENATOR Pauline Hanson has spoken out about the closure of the Pauls factory in Rockhampton, saying that the move will leave “an industry and its workers on its knees”.

“This is another unexpected blow to Rockhampton and the Central Queensland dairy industry,” Ms Hanson said.

“The south side of Rockhampton has seen some of its biggest industries abandoned and left to rot, and sadly the decision by Lactalis to kill off 47 jobs will see another building left empty and an industry and its workers on its knees.”

“While Lactalis claims it’ll foot the bill for farmers to transport their milk to the Sunshine Coast or Brisbane, I can’t see that offer lasting too long.”

“This is the same overseas-owned company who won a Queensland State Government contract to supply hospitals throughout the state, yet they’re ripping the guts out of regional cities like Rockhampton.”

“Lactalis was accused last year of trying to hurry Australian farmers to sign milk supply contracts that payed them less than the cost of production, in the hope of circumventing the Australian Government’s Mandatory Dairy Code of Conduct that came into force on January 1.”

“Lactalis needs to look in the mirror and ask: can you honestly say you have paid the dairy farmers a fair price for their milk or are you part of the cause of the destruction of the dairy industry?”

“It is also worth noting that Lactalis earned $6.4 billion in Australia from 2013-2017, and paid just $43 million in tax, equal to just 0.67% tax.”

“Queensland farmers are tough, but the dairy industry has been slaughtered by the inaction of the Liberal and National Party who supported the deregulation of the industry and continue to allow supermarkets to buy milk from our farmers for less than production cost to feed supermarkets obsession with cheap $1 milk.”

“Queensland has gone from 1500 dairy farmers to a record low of 303 and the country continues to lose a dairy farmer a week. It’s not good enough.”

LNP Shadow Agriculture Minister Tony Perret also condemned the decision of the “French-owned food giant Lactalis” about the closure of its Rockhampton factory and the decision to “scale back production at its South Brisbane site”.

“Lactalis is the foreign-owned company that was awarded a contract to supply Queensland Health hospitals over Maleny Dairies,” Mr Perrett said.

“The foreign company that the Palaszczuk Labor Government backed over a Queensland-owned business is now cutting and running from this state.

“Lactalis is putting the profits of its foreign owners ahead of the jobs of Queensland workers and dairy farmers.

“This is massive blow to Queensland’s dairy industry and means more milk and dairy products from other states and overseas will be sold in our state.

“It’s a massive blow to the credibility of Labor’s Buy Queensland policy too.

“This morning the LNP tabled a motion in Parliament demanding that Labor review its decision to snub Maleny Dairies over Lactalis and award at least part of the contract to a Queensland-owned business.

“It is now more important than ever than Labor reviews this flawed contract decision and back a Queensland-owned business that backs local jobs.”