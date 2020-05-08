Pauline Hanson calls to reopen CQ’s struggling businesses

BUSINESS VISIT: A Yeppoon business owner was visited by One Nation's Keppel candidate Wade Rothery and party leader Pauline Hanson.

ONE Nation leader Pauline Hanson has warned of enormous financial and unemployment consequences if regional areas of Queensland are not reopened.

Following two days of talks with Rockhampton, Yeppoon and Emu Park small businesses, Senator Hanson believed it was time Central Queensland came out of its government-imposed hibernation and let people get back to some form of normality.

“The solution is simple, if the coronavirus cases are limited to the southeast corner of Queensland, shut the Bruce Highway north of the Sunshine Coast and let the rest of the state get back to normal,” Senator Hanson said.

“Central Queensland had recorded just eight cases which were declared fully recovered a week ago.

“I find it ridiculous to think that both state and federal governments are talking about lifting the restrictions on international flights between Australia and New Zealand before they’re prepared to re-open Queensland.”

The One Nation leader continues to support the national social distancing rules of 1.5 metres and border restrictions to rid Queensland ahead of other east coast states.

CANDIDATE SUPPORT: One Nation party leader Pauline Hanson visited Rockhampton to throw her support behind her state election candidates for Keppel, Wade Rothery (left) and Rockhampton, Torin O'Brien.

“For every day a business is shut, there’s a landlord not getting paid, there’s an employee whose longevity in the workforce is put at risk, and we feed a growing level of mental anguish throughout the regions.”

She warned there would come a point over the next few months when the government cash handouts would stop, and if a significant number of small business collapsed because of the prolonged shutdown, the jobs would be gone for good.

“I know of one gym in Yeppoon who’s paying $18,000 a month in rent with zero income. That’s $591 every day that she’s falling behind in payments. Can you imagine what that’s doing to her mental wellbeing?” she asked.

Senator Hanson said she would take regional business and employment cases back to Canberra when Parliament returned next Tuesday.

Yesterday she controversially proposed that there should be a two-year time limit on the Jobseeker (formerly Newstart) support payment to ensure Australia “breaks the cycle” of generational welfare dependency for those under the age of 50.

Given the nation’s skyrocketing debt due to the COVID-19 shutdowns, she said it was even more important.