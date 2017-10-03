Pauline Hanson in Rocky with plans to shake things up

BY THEIR own admission, Pauline Hanson's One Nation party doesn't expect to win the upcoming state election, but they are confident of securing the balance of power.

Senator Hansen rolled into Rockhampton today with her posse, Queensland's One Nation leader Steve Dickson and Keppel Candidate Matt Loth, saying she wasn't going to be horse trading and refusing beholden to interest groups.

"We deal without fear or favour,” Ms Hanson said.

"We are not dictated to by unions, big business, international interests or foreign governments and we're not funded by corporations and we don't get donations from overseas companies.

"We look at policies and issues based on what we think is right for the state and for the people.”

Speaking to a gathering of local businesspeople as part of Capricorn Enterprise's political leaders series at Kortes Resort, Ms Hansen said her party had led the way forcing other parties to adopt their policies.

She rattled off a number of issues and policies including their boat people policy, decentralisation, payroll tax, family court changes, Shoalwater Bay land acquisitions, a sugar industry code of conduct, pushing for a coal-fired power station in NQ and a casino on Great Keppel Island as ways that One Nation had applied pressure and affected change within the government.

Of the 93 seats to be contested in the upcoming state election, she said the One Nation party only planned to contest 50-60 of them, which could be enough to secure the balance of power.

This included the as-of-yet unfilled position for Rockhampton and a soon to be announced Gladstone candidate.

"At this stage, yes we have (a Gladstone candidate) but they are yet to be endorsed and yet to be finalised,” Ms Hanson said.

"All the people out there in Gladstone, you're going to have a One Nation candidate.”

Speaking about the stalled Great Keppel Island project, Ms Hanson said One Nation would be fighting for the issuing of a casino licence if they won the balance of power.

"Now they (the Queensland government) are starting to realise that they made the wrong decision in knocking back the Great Keppel Island (casino licence) and One Nation has put pressure on them to turn around their way of thinking,” she said.

"With us on the floor of parliament, we can push it even further and make sure it does happen.”

Ms Hanson said she wasn't concerned with whether the money came in from overseas to fund the project, just as long as it got up and running.

"We've had a lot of other investment throughout the state and I don't think it's been detrimental,” Ms Hanson said.

"The bottom line is 1500 jobs, its a great investment, it will bring tourists to the area, that's what we need to do

