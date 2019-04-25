Pauline Hanson shows preference transparency in Capricornia

PAULINE Hanson's One Nation Party was the only party to confirm its top and bottom preferences following yesterday's ballot draw for Capricornia.

Party leader Senator Pauline Hanson was flanked by her Capricornia candidate Wade Rothery as she detailed the party's plans for its how to vote cards on election day.

"You have a big field in this electorate,” she said. "We have stated we will be looking at preferencing the Katter party.

"We will be looking at the independent, and then the minor parties before the major political parties. I won't say that some of the minor parties will go before the major parties because The Greens are so destructive for this state. The Greens will be a definite last on One Nation how to vote tickets,” Senator Hanson said.

Labor's Russell Robertson would not confirm any placements on his party's how to vote card, and said it was too soon to comment. The only hint that Mr Robertson provided was that he would be "placing the LNP well down the list.”

Capricornia incumbent MP Michelle Landry said previously, she would preference Labor and The Greens last, but yesterday her language was not so concise following the announcement of a Fraser Anning's Conservative National Party candidate.

"Obviously head office makes the final decisions on it all but I'm pretty sure there will be a mix of them down the bottom there and Greens and Labor will certainly be there.

"I do not agree with Fraser Anning, so he will probably be third last.”

Independent Ken Murray was the only other candidate to comment on preferences and he said he would not be imposing how to vote cards on any voters.