Pauline Hanson slams government over failed 'solar' project

PLEASE EXPLAIN: One Nation party leader Senator Hanson has criticised the State and Federal Governments via her social media regarding the hundred million dollar plus expenditure on the failed Kogan Creek Power Mine booster project.

ONE Nation party leader Senator Hanson paid an unexpected visit to the Western Downs last Thursday delivering an address via social media criticising the government's hundred million dollar plus expenditure on the Kogan Creek Power Mine.

Senator Hanson stood in front of the power station, 30 kilometres southwest of Chinchilla, and made claims both the State and Federal Government have torn up $105 million dollars and thrown it in the toilet on a solar project that failed to deliver not even "one milliamp of electricity".

"Right now, 3000 solar panels are being busted up and thrown into skip bins, ready for landfill at the Kogan Creek Power Station," the Facebook video caption read.

"It's crazy to think the panels were never used! Not once."

CS Energy has since responded to Senator Hanson's criticism, claiming the company has made the commercially responsible decision to remove equipment from the former Solar Boost demonstration project site.

The intention of the project was to concentrate reflected sunlight from solar mirrors to a single focal point or receiver with the goal of providing, in peak solar conditions, a solar thermal addition to the 750 MW Kogan Creek coal-fired power station.

The project commenced construction in 2011 and was designed to use AREVA Solar's Compact Linear Fresnel Reflector (CLFR) technology but work stopped on site in 2013 due to issues with the solar thermal addition boiler tubes.

In August 2014, AREVA announced it would withdraw its operations from Australia and exit the solar thermal business worldwide.

In 2016 CS Energy announced it would not complete the Solar Boost demonstration project due to a number of technical and contractual difficulties encountered during construction negatively impacting the project's commercial prospects.

Executive General Manager and Asset Management Colin Duck said since the decision to terminate the Solar Boost project in 2016, CS Energy assessed all possible options including selling, re-purposing and disposal of the disused equipment.

"CS Energy decided that the most responsible course of action was to safely remove the equipment and recycle the majority of the 4,000 tonnes of steel," Mr Duck said.

"The remaining project equipment that cannot be recycled, including the solar mirrors and other materials, will be safely disposed of in SEQ landfills in accordance with legislative requirements."

Mr Duck said it was important to point out that the solar mirrors from the project are not solar photovoltaic panels like those used in solar farms.

"It is not uncommon for demonstration projects to experience challenges and CS Energy shared its learnings from the project with industry via the Australian Renewable Energy Agency," he said.

A One Nation spokesman said Senator Hanson is ultimately making a call for additional coal-fired power generators to be built across Australia, with preference for new projects to include modern HELE (High-Efficiency, Low Emission) design.

"In the case of Kogan Creek Power Station, it is already one of Australia's more modern coal fired power generators," the spokesman said.

"A secondary unit at Kogan Creek would bolster South East Queensland's energy supply, while also providing the Queensland Government a revenue stream from electricity supplied to New South Wales.

"The supply of power to southern states should be used to subsidise the rate of power to Queensland homes and businesses."

It's no secret regions such as the Western Downs are heavily impacted by increased electricity costs for irrigation, manufacturing, business and in the home just like other regional farming centres.

"Escalating power costs are eroding profits and forcing businesses to choose between keeping staff employed or keeping the lights on. In most cases, businesses are choosing to operate with less staff. This needs to stop or we will continue to see small towns and regions die," the One Nation spokesman said.

"Affordable electricity is the key to prosperity in any developed nation.

"As much as we don't like to admit it, Australia competes on a global level with nations who's electricity is half that of Australia and their wages are even lower again," he said.

"We must use our natural competitive advantage of having an abundance of good quality coal on our doorstep to help Australia maintain its level of social living and sustain or even grow the manufacturing, agriculture and industries we have left in this nation."

