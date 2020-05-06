Pauline Hanson talks about her “A-team” on CQ visit

POLITICAL ASPIRANT: One Nation party leader Pauline Hanson is standing behind her newly announced candidate for Rockhampton Torin O'Brien.

EAGER to extend her foothold in Central Queensland, One Nation party leader Pauline Hanson swung through Rockhampton on Tuesday to endorse Torin O’Brien.

Mr O’Brien is Ms Hanson’s newly announced candidate who will contest the seat of Rockhampton in the upcoming state election.

Mr O’Brien was all smiles as he stood shoulder to (socially distanced) shoulder with One Nation’s Keppel candidate Wade Rothery while Senator Hanson heap praise on her candidates.

“I’ve got my ‘A-Team’ here in Central Queensland led by Stephen Andrew in Mirani, Wade Rothery in Keppel and now Torin O’Brien in Rockhampton,” Ms Hanson said.

“Torin brings a small business understanding to politics which is critical to a region like Rockhampton who was already suffering with higher than average unemployment rates before the coronavirus.

“It’s easy for politicians to use throw away lines about dealing with youth crime, but Torin has a proven track record of getting results in this area through his gym and programs that have previously been acknowledged by state government organisations.”

