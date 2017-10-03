Pauline Hanson visiting Rockhampton and Capricorn Coast today

CQ VISIT: Pauline Hanson is in CQ to listen to the concerns of locals and push her plans for the region.

QUEENSLAND One Nation leader Pauline Hanson has returned to Rockhampton as part of her five-day Central Queensland tour, speaking with small business and farmers.

The Queensland Senator attended the Theodore River Festival Saturday, followed by the Camboon Campdraft, held for the first time in two years due to drought conditions throughout the region.

"These events in the country should be supported by State and Federal Governments as they bring smaller communities together during tough times,” Senator Hanson said.

"It's what keeps the fabric of these towns strong and everyone can simply have a good time.”

"I caught up with Banana Shire Mayor, Nev Ferrier and Councillor Brooke Leo who gave me an insight into the tourism packages the town are promoting to lift visitor numbers to the region, which I've promised to help with using my social media pages.”

"The accommodation in Theodore is new, the town is immaculate and I think tourists from the coastal regions and capital cities want to see and learn more about the country. City folk would walk away with a whole new appreciation of the work that goes into farming, particularly the modern methods most farmers have adopted, plus it's just a great getaway.”

Sunday was spent visiting farmers throughout the Cracow, Eidsvold and Monto regions to discuss water access, Native Vegetation laws, increased electricity prices that are forcing up the cost of irrigation and uncertainty over land tenure.

"If we don't sort out these four issues facing our farmers across Queensland, I can see a rapid exodus over the next 10 years by families who most certainly don't want to leave the land” Senator Hanson said.

"When you have increases to electricity prices by five times, that's enough to cripple the industry, which will force us to buy food from other countries instead of producing clean, green crops here at home and creating jobs for Aussies.”

"The farming sector are facing constant government changes without consultation and it is destroying perfectly good farming land, all in the name of protecting woody weeds and species that don't even exist in randomly selected dots on a map.”

The Senator will be touring Rockhampton and Capricorn Coast today, while speaking with fellow Queensland One Nation leader Steve Dickson at the Oasis Restaurant to businesses at Kortes Resort Rockhampton, Parkhurst on Tuesday at noon.