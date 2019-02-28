Pauline Hanson's plan to woo Capricornia voters this weekend

AFTER pulling out from a previous Rockhampton engagement due to illness, One Nation leader Pauline Hanson is making good on her promise to return this weekend.

Senator Hansen has big plans for Saturday when she plans to join her candidate for Capricornia, Wade Rothery, to make an election announcement, host the Common Sense Solutions for CQ forum at the Allenstown Hotel, before attending the Rocky Sports Club's Annual Dinner that evening.

The forum promises to allow locals to bend the senator's ear on the region's pressing issues before allowing Ms Hanson and Mr Rothery to lay out some of their "common sense solutions”.

Ms Hanson said Capricornia had gone through hell these past few years and the people felt as though the major parties had let the region slide backward.

"You've lost countless railway jobs, Labor has thrown nine years of obstacles in the way of Adani getting off the ground, and piecemeal projects that are promised each time an election is called is wearing thin on people,” she said.

A key platform for the ONP was their push for water security at this election, promising to build a hybrid version of the long-planned Bradfield Water Scheme to drought-proof the east coast of Australia and supply water to the struggling Murray Darling River.

"Part of that Bradfield plan is to incorporate the Fitzroy Gap Dam that would give permanent water to irrigators across Central Queensland and turn the region into a food bowl that could feed the world,” Senator Hanson said.

"Rockhampton has an international airport, capable of taking fresh produce directly into Asian markets and beyond.

"If it's good enough for China to fly plane-loads of milk each week out of Tasmania, why wouldn't they want plane- loads of fresh vegetables.”

Forum details

When: 1:00pm - 3:00pm

Where: Allenstown Hotel (Upstairs), 14 Upper Dawson Rd, Allenstown