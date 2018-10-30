Pause for special Armistice Day service, 100 years on

THIS year, Armistice Day will take on a special significance as the centenary of the end of the First World War.

In Rockhampton, the 9th Battalion AIF Living History Unit of the Capricornia and Rockhampton District RSL supported by Rockhampton Regional Council will conduct the service at the John Leak Memorial on Sunday, November 11.

Rockhampton region mayor Margaret Strelow invited locals and anyone travelling through town on this milestone date to join the commemoration.

"Like many other places across the world, on Remembrance Day we will gather to remember those who have made the ultimate sacrifice whilst fighting for their country,” she said.

"The 9th Battalion of the AIF Living History Unit play an incredibly important role in ensuring this historical knowledge is passed down through the generations, and I want to thank them for hosting what I am sure will be a very moving service.”

David Bell, President of the 9th Battalion AIF Living History Unit, said the repercussions of the First World Wat could still be felt worldwide, 100 years since peace was declared.

"It will be an opportunity to recognise and reflect on the impact not only of World War One, but of all conflicts before and since.

"A traditional Armistice Day Order of Service will be followed, including Sounding of the Drum, Salute and a two minute silence,” Mr Bell said.

The Armistice Day (Remembrance Day) Commemoration Service at the John Leak Memorial in Sir Raymond Huish Drive, Rockhampton, commencing at 10.30am on Sunday, November 11th 2018.

There will be minor road closures on Sir Raymond Huish Drive to allow the event to take place.