TILE TROUBLE: Patrick Wood laying pavers in Quay St. The paving along the riverbank is already starting to lift and break.
News

Pavers cracking up on new riverside development

25th Jun 2018 6:32 AM
I AM writing to you as I was hoping that The Morning Bulletin can provide their readers an update on the issues with the paving along the new riverbank development.

Initially there was a lot of controversy about the materials and cost of paving along the new riverbank development.

Aesthetically, it looks fantastic but the tiles along the road appear to be a disaster.

In less than a year the tiles are breaking, loosening and in many places are heavily stained.

I am surprised that there seems to be little public discussion as this project has cost millions of dollars!

So my question, as a ratepayer of RRC, is who will be liable for the expenses to fix or maintain this road?

Will it be the consultants, the contractors or the ratepayers?

Anyway, I think it's worthy of discussion.

Michael Guerin, Rockhampton

MAYOR'S Response:

We're aware of the pavement issue and thank the community for their patience

All parties are still in discussions about the reason for the pavers lifting.

What we don't want to do is go in and do a repair and then discover that we didn't have the right solution because we didn't understand the problem properly.

Any solution is likely to be in the hundreds of thousands, not the millions, and the cost will not fall to ratepayers.

Mayor Margaret Strelow

