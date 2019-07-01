Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

Meet Queensland Police's newest dog squad
Offbeat

Paw and order: Meet our newest police recruits

by Nicole Pierre
1st Jul 2019 1:56 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Two of the dogs have some big shoes to fill in, being named after a pop singer and local Queensland NRL star.

The six energetic German Shepherds who are the new faces of Queensland's Dog Squad made their first public appearance at Oxley Dog Squad Facility on Monday.

Minister for Police Mark Ryan revealed the names for the T Litter: Tank, Turbo, Thurston and Trigger for the male dogs and Trixie and Tay Tay for the female pups.

Two dogs had some big shoes to fill in, with one canine named Thurston after Queensland NRL star, Johnathan Thurston.

Another female pup's name Tay Tay was named after pop singer Taylor Swift.

 

Names of the T Litter pups have been announced. Picture: Queensland Police
Names of the T Litter pups have been announced. Picture: Queensland Police

 

Minister Ryan has even invited the Grammy Award-winning artist to visit Tay Tay next time she's in town.

"Next time you're out touring the QLD police service has given me an assurance that if you want to meet this puppy you can come on down and have cuddles named after Tay Tay," Minister Ryan said.

Thor was also a popular choice for one of the pups yet the name was already assigned to a member in the Cairns Dog Squad.

Senior constable Sarah Kane who works in the dog's training and development unit said each of the dogs will live with police officer foster carers and will be brought in for intensive training for three days each month until they are old enough to join the Dog Squad full-time.

More Stories

editors picks police dogs queensland police

Top Stories

    GREAT OFFER: $1 a week for the first 12 weeks

    premium_icon GREAT OFFER: $1 a week for the first 12 weeks

    News We’ve got a special introductory subscription offer that allows you to enjoy Queensland’s best journalism at a price that’s affordable to everyone.

    Old world skills and crafts on show at Rocky's first Bazaar

    premium_icon Old world skills and crafts on show at Rocky's first Bazaar

    News Photo gallery from the Festival

    • 1st Jul 2019 1:01 PM
    Tradies guide: what you can claim on tax

    premium_icon Tradies guide: what you can claim on tax

    Money How to get your money's worth at tax time.

    • 1st Jul 2019 12:24 PM
    RGS water polo teen to represent Queensland at nationals

    premium_icon RGS water polo teen to represent Queensland at nationals

    News Sean McDonald will also play in in U18 hockey titles this week

    • 1st Jul 2019 12:07 PM