Paw power as Rocky pooches unite to raise $5K

MONEY MAKERS: Supporters (from left) Joe Freeman, Melissa Freeman and Kyle Neven with Maggie at the RSPCA Million Paws Walk in Rockhampton. Chris Ison ROK200518cpaws1

MORE than 170 people and their pooches turned out to raise money for abandoned and sick animals, having a lot of fun along the way.

RSPCA Rockhampton's adoption centre manager Paul Hagen said just over $5000 was raised through ticket sales for Sunday's Million Paws Walk, which would go towards numerous vet bills for animals in their care.

Mr Hagen said it cost an average of $20 per day for each RSPCA animal for the period of their care through to adoption.

Funds raised will help sick and injured animals, as well as continuing desexing programs of those pets heading to new families.

"It was a beautiful day and a great atmosphere,” he said.

"It's a great walk, one that binds everyone together and a walk against animal cruelty. It's always a great day that we all look forward to in the RSPCA.”