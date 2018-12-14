Menu
Nathan Lee Evans defrauded Cash Converters by pawning stolen items.
Pawn shop fraudster makes critical mistake

Chloe Lyons
14th Dec 2018 5:00 AM
A CUNNING plan to de-fraud Cash Converters came unstuck when a man repeatedly tried to hock items that had been stolen from a Diddillibah home.

Throughout October and November Nathan Lee Evans, 27, received a total of $280 for pawning a range of items including a leaf blower, chainsaw, angle grinder, jigsaw, planer and buffer.

Police became aware of the fraud when they noticed the items were part of a "significant quantity" of tools which were stolen from the lower level of a home.

Evans pleaded guilty in Maroochydore Magistrates Court to two counts of possessing dangerous drugs, four counts of fraud, three counts of receiving tainted property and one count of posses tainted property.

The court heard before the fraud offences were committed, Evans was pulled over and his passenger arrested in relation to other matters.

Officers found a total of .3g of methamphetamine and a bud of marijuana in a black pouch under Evans' shirt.

Evans had only started using drugs at the beginning of the year due to a relationship breakup and had been clean for 32 days, according to lawyer Rachel Holland

Magistrate Rod Madsen ordered Evans to 18 months' probation with no convictions recorded.

cash converters crime maroochydore magistrates court pawn shop scd court stolen items
