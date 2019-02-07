Paws for Purpose offers cheap vaccinations during outbreak

Paws for a Purpose co-founder and director Mark Kelman held a number parvo virus vaccination clinics in the Rockhampton area over the past five months.

PAWS for a Purpose is a charity that is giving dogs from low economic homes a fighting chance.

Over the last five months, the charity, co-run by former vet and director Mark Kelman delivered a cheaper alternative to parvo virus vaccinations to Gracemere and Rockhampton.

In partnership with Rockhampton Regional Council, the clinic saw 370 puppies and dogs vaccinated at a low $15 or for even for free.

AFFORDABLE CARE: Paws for a Purpose co-founder and director Mark Kelman treating a dog at a Gracemere clinic.

"Depending on the vet, a vaccination normally costs between $70-$100, but for people in financial distress who can't afford the $15, we offered it for free,” Dr Kelman said.

"Most people paid the $15 and were grateful for that service.

"The council was also there micro-chipping animals who were not, which is an added bonus if they get lost. We know which ones are vaccinated because we have the records.”

The clinics were the first of their kind for the charity, with three of the clinics held at Gracemere's community hall and the fourth held at Rockhampton Showgrounds.

"There have been more parvo outbreaks happening and there was a significant need for vaccinations in the area,” Dr Kelman said.

"At the moment parvo is really bad and there are more cases reoccurring.

"We found out that two puppies that came to get vaccinated died a couple of days later because they had already contracted it before they came.

"People need to get their dogs to the vet. There's a high risk of parvo in Rocky at the moment.”

A few years ago, Dr Kelman saw the need to start a charity that provided cheaper preventative options for those in need.

"There are a lot of people out there doing it tough, not just financially but in all sorts of circumstances,” he said.

"The goal was to help people struggling look after their pets and after researching parvo virus for quite some years, the disease was one of the factors that made me come to the conclusion that this thing needed to happen.”

Dr Kelman is also completing a PhD at the University of Sydney to try and find a way to stop the spread of parvo virus and to find out why it occurs.

"I've surveyed vets across Australia... with 25 per cent of clinics responding, which is a good response,” he said.

"From that estimate, there are around 20,000 cases across the country a year. That's huge.

"A large majority of the cases are occurring in remote, rural areas like Rockhampton.

"This is why I chose Rocky to be the first place we visited.”

Getting the word out on social media and finding cool, air-conditioned venues for the clinics were delivered after discussions with vets on how to best deliver treatment to CQ dogs.

At the clinics, Dr Kelman said a majority of the dogs that attended were not vaccinated, including puppies and older dogs which are more susceptible to infection.

"People don't realise that it includes farm dogs as well. They aer also at risk even if they don't leave the farm,” he said.

"Parvo is so easily spread. You can bring it into the farm on the bottom of your shoes or on the wheel of a car. The virus can still be brought in.

"If your dog isn't vaccinated or you aren't sure, contact your vet immediately for advice and get it vaccinated.

"There is an outbreak happening at the moment and any dog is put at risk without vaccination.”

Main signs to look out for include vomiting, diarrhoea, loss of appetite and lethargy.

"Parvo can kill a dog within 24 hours,” Dr Kelman said.

"It's terrible. It's a horrible thing to go through.”

The charity is also selling dog treats in clinics across Australia, Premium Beef Treats, to help raise awareness and money for the parvo virus project.

Dr Kelman hopes to make them available in Rockhampton soon.

The treats can also be bought online at pawsforpurpose.org.