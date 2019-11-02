Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Pregnant chihuahua called
Pregnant chihuahua called "Ratty" kicks back on a miniature chaise longue. Picture: Sabine Hohenhaus
Pets & Animals

‘Pawternity’ photo craze comes to Queensland

by Cloe Read
2nd Nov 2019 2:45 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IT'S come to this.

Flower-wreath adorned dogs, pregnant and splayed on a miniature lounge for an eternal keepsake of the milestone.

"Pawternity" photo shoots are the latest craze to gain momentum, with southeast Queensland pet lovers searching for professional photographers to immortalise their furry friends.

 

Gold Coast photographer Sabine Hohenhaus said she was seeing a huge shift in the popularity of animal shoots.

"I've seen a huge shift and rise in capturing all sorts of precious memories, which is also continuously growing in creativity - our fur babies are no exception," she said.

Ms Hohenhaus did her first dog maternity shoot with Ratty the chihuahua recently.

"I absolutely loved the experience and couldn't wipe the smile off my face. She was just the sweetest little dog."

Fellow photographer Brittany Pisa said pet maternity shoots and "newborn" puppy shoots were also popular.

More Stories

animals craze pawternity pets photo queensland

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Neck injuries during two-vehicle crash

        premium_icon Neck injuries during two-vehicle crash

        News A WOMAN was taken to Rockhampton Hospital on Saturday morning after a two-vehicle crash near Parkhurst.

        Mayor’s Desk: Tickets sell fast and furiously

        premium_icon Mayor’s Desk: Tickets sell fast and furiously

        News Rockhampton Region’s mayor gives us the scoop on Rockynats 2020.

        Fundraiser for children with brain cancer

        premium_icon Fundraiser for children with brain cancer

        News Brai warriors past and present will be held fondly at Callaghan Park today.

        Name and Shame

        premium_icon Name and Shame

        Crime rink drivers and drug drivers sentenced in Rockhampton and Yeppoon courts this...