Pay your rego or pay a heavy price to the Government
TERRY Weier was on the money about the weather at the quarterly Glengallan Markets on Sunday.
He said the forecast gave the Warwick area a 40 per cent chance of 1mm rain and that is exactly what happened - 0.5mm in each of two falls.
It rained when I arrived at the farm with some dry lick the other night and I decided there was no need to cover the bags. We had 0.4mm.
Last week I bought a supplement block for the cattle for the first time in three years. I put the block beside the loose lick and was surprised one-third was gone in five days. The last block I tried lasted as long as some prime ministers.
Reminds me of the "make your own blocks" era when a lot of farmers made their own blocks from seven or eight ingredients.
I advertised in the Daily News for a cement mixer and would spend half a day at a time making blocks.
Every cardboard box I could find was filled with supplement along with a lot of half 20-litre plastic containers.
After mixing the blocks with cement to harden them, you left the blocks for a few days to dry and then fed the blocks out.
The biggest job was washing the cement mixer at the end of the job.
I must say, thanks to our electrician Dougie Campbell we had safety switches on our shed electricity and it cut out when I put the hose close to a power connection.
Just a split-second thing. I did get a kick, which frightened me, but I was a lot more careful in the future.
Perhaps my close shave is a reminder to everyone to always treat electricity as dangerous, especially around water.
So now the cattle have taken to one block, I will buy a few more.
If they are eating supplement they need it.
Pinged for rego
IT IS now 24 days since I reckon I may have got a speeding fine in Guy St, Warwick, but at this stage a ticket hasn't arrived and I am getting more confident by the day that I was lucky.
I wasn't as lucky coming home from a funeral at Helidon when I was pulled up for a random breath test, which I passed but didn't pass the question about why my registration was 12 days overdue, which cost me $417.
I recall deciding to leave the vehicle rego to my next pay period and then forgot.
Luckily no loss of points but, worse, I was not covered in the event of an accident.
Time for a bill reminder on the fridge or even the phone - mobile, that is.