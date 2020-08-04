Payne Cup ‘draw of death' continues for Mackay SHS

MACKAY State High School’s Aaron Payne Cup “draw of death” continues this week, when Rowan Graham’s men host St Brendan’s College on Wednesday.

After last week’s 46-4 defeat to reigning champions Kirwan SHS, the task doesn’t get any easier for the Pride up against the 2019 runners-up from Yeppoon.

The Daily Mercury will be livestreaming the game on our website.

St Brendan’s will also be smarting following their 24-12 opening round loss to Ignatius Park. The stage has been set for another stern test of the Pride’s credentials, but they are up for the fight.

“It’s the draw of death, isn’t it,” the coach said.

“But every game in our competition is a big game. I can’t pick a school where we can say ‘this is a lighter game’ or ‘we can take this a bit easy’.

“We just have to turn up and do what we do.”

MSHS learned last week just how difficult it can be to step straight off a bus and onto a hostile field.

When Kirwan scored in the opening set, the momentum swung heavily in the hosts’ favour and it was all uphill from there.

Ignatius Park College defeated St Brendan's College 24-12 in their Aaron Payne Cup encounter at Mackay on Wednesday, July 29. Photo: Callum Dick

Graham has impressed upon his group the importance of starting fast against a St Brendan’s team that will face a similar travel hurdle this week.

“You need to be able to get off that bus ready to go,” Graham said.

“This week, I told (the team) there’s no excuses. There’s no bus ride for us – we’re five minutes away – so we have to turn up physically and mentally ready to go.”

Pride skipper Henri Stocks said playing in Mackay would be a big boost for the team.

“Our preparation will be heaps better. It’s just mentally relaxing knowing (you don’t have a long bus ride),” he said.

Even in the 42-point loss last week, Graham saw plenty of positives – particularly in the Pride’s second half – to know where improvements can come from against St Brendan’s.

“We showed some glimpses in attack (in the second half),” he said.

“But I think because of our defensive load, by the time we got the footy and those minimal chances, the boys were gassed.

“If we can control the speed of the play (and) the ball and control those tackles against St Brendan’s, we should be a lot better.”

Aaron Payne Cup Round 2

Wednesday, August 5

(11.30am) – Ignatius Park College v The Cathedral College (Mackay)

(3pm) – Mackay SHS v St Brendan’s College (Mackay)

Thursday, August 6

(11am) – St Pat’s Mackay v Kirwan SHS (Mackay)